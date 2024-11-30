Giving the gift of life: Savanna to hold community blood drive in December

SAVANNA – Savanna residents are being asked to give the gift of life this holiday season.

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, will host a blood drive in conjunction with the city of Savanna and the Savanna Fire Department. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, visitors can stop by the Savanna Fire Department truck bay at 101 Main St. to make their donation.

“Every blood donation can help save a life, and this holiday season, I encourage anyone who is able to give back in this way,” McCombie said in a news release. “The gift of life is the best gift you can give.”

Appointments are not required but are available and can be made by calling the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting redcrossblood.org. Donors who complete their pre-donation reading and questionnaire by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass on the day of their appointment can save up to 15 minutes.