IVCC Red Cross Club to host Oct. 29 blood drive at college’s gym

The Illinois Valley Community College Red Cross Club and Student Nurses Association are sponsoring a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the IVCC gym. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

The Illinois Valley Community College Red Cross Club and Student Nurses Association are sponsoring a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the IVCC gym.

The Red Cross seeks to maintain strong supplies of all blood types, but recent natural disasters, such as hurricanes Milton and Helene, have stepped up the urgency this fall.

“Currently the Red Cross is deploying volunteers to the states that were affected by hurricanes to help pass out resources to those in need,” said IVCC Red Cross Club President Hannah Larsen.

The local group is determining how it can help more in those relief efforts, she said.

This is the club’s only drive this fall, though members expect to schedule one over Winter Break in Ottawa and more next spring, Larsen said.

“Hosting blood drives and being a part of the Red Cross not only allows us to serve our communities but make a difference around the world.”

Larsen, who is a nursing student, enjoys arranging the drives with her team.

“It’s rewarding to sit down with our donors and learn about their stories, why they give, and where their donations have made an impact,” she said.

The club works to support its communities in other ways, especially around the holidays when members travel to entertain residents in area nursing homes.

Last year the clubs hosted six drives on the Main Campus and at the Ottawa Knights of Columbus Hall near Ottawa Center during what turned out to be a record-breaking year.

“We broke our school record for number of donations at both locations, with 49 units collected in January 2024 and 41 units in February 2024,” Larsen said.

Appointments are preferred and are easy to make by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. Donors in October also receive $10 gift cards and become eligible for additional gift cards.