Sauk Valley Community College presents 2024 ‘Report to Community’

DIXON – The Sauk Valley Community College Board of Trustees met Monday, Nov. 25, and heard a presentation by Lori Cortez, SVCC vice president of advancement, and marketing director Jim Grot about the yearly marketing campaign “Report to Community.”

An in-house-produced color brochure highlighted many of the academic and social achievements of the college to show to prospective donors and students. Grot expanded on some of the marketing tools used and how they are tracked for success, including billboards, video ads and posters.

Grot shared that one event that was sure to draw positive attention was the donation by the college of 800 grown-on-campus pumpkins to the Dixon Scarecrow Festival. Then, in an effort to recycle and create sustainability, the pumpkins were returned, and a pumpkin smash event took place rather than throwing out the pumpkins to end up in a landfill.

In other news, Aaron Roe explained the assurance argument. Roe said the argument is a comprehensive narrative submitted to the Higher Learning Commission that outlines how an institution meets accreditation standards. Although the college’s next visit by the HLC is not until 2026, Roe is providing leadership to make sure Sauk is staying on track regarding all assurance argument criteria.