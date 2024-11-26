Newman’s Rowzee scores 26 in win: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Dixon’s Darius Harrington puts up a shot below the basket against Geneseo’s Landon Nordstrom Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Boys basketball

Dixon 47, Geneseo 32: The Dukes outscored the Leafs 14-2 after one quarter and never looked back in the season-opening win.

Sterling 80, Plano 68: The Golden Warriors opened the season with a win at the Ottawa tournament.

Newman 73, Oregon 62: John Rowzee led the Comets with 26 to open the season at the Oregon tournament. George Jungerman scored 17 and Garret Matznick had 11 in the win. Kade Girton led Oregon with 25 points.

Mercer County 50, Fulton 30: The Steamers dropped their first game as Carson Boelens scored 16 points and Brady McPeek had 18 for MerCo.

Mendota 79, Morrison 59: Dawson Hepner scored 16 points for the Mustangs in the loss.

Genoa-Kingston 59, Milledgeville 44: Micah Toms-Smith scored 21 points for the Missiles in the loss.

Other scores

Indian Creek JV 39, West Carroll 38

Ashton-Franklin Center 66, Hiawatha 51

Girls basketball

Newman 58, Fulton 27: Gisselle Martin scored a game-high 19 points for Comets and Elaine Allen added 11 in the win.

Eastland 50, Forreston 19: Olivia Klinefelter scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds for the Cougars in the win.