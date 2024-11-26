Books for Babes in its 23rd year of spreading joy of giving in Dixon

Books on First in Dixon partners with Lutheran Social Services to provide a gift for at-risk children and teens during the holiday season. (Photo provided by Carolyn Chin)

DIXON — For more than 20 years, Books on First in Dixon has partnered with Lutheran Social Services to provide a gift for at-risk children and teens during the holiday season.

The children may be part of the foster care program or the “Intact” program in which LSSI assists families to stay together while having access to the resources that LSSI can provide, like counseling, educational opportunities and more.

LSSI has the children and teens’ information and has the means of distribution; through its generous community, Books on First has the power to spread some joy.

Donors do not need to purchase from Books on First to participate, but a portion of any store sales for Books for Babes gifts goes toward Books on First buying warm mittens, hats, scarves and socks for the kids, too.

Books for Babes ends when every child on the tree has a gift or by Dec. 8, 2024.

Books on First is located in downtown Dixon and is open seven days a week. Please note Books on First will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, for Thanksgiving.