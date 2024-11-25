November 25, 2024
Grinch takes on Team Nice in Rock Falls dodgeball showdown

By Alex T. Paschal
A Cindy Lou Who doppelgänger is scooped up by Grinch Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, during the dodgeball fun.

A Cindy Lou Who doppelgänger is scooped up by Grinch Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, during the dodgeball fun in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

It was naughty versus nice Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, as the Grinch took on local kids in a knock-down-drag-out showdown in dodgeball. Once again the Rock Falls Chamber held its annual Grinch dodgeball event at Rock Falls Middle School for a chance to let kids know and show what they think of the anti-Christmas hooligan. Santa was on hand to make sure everything stayed on the level as two teams pelted one another with soft plastic balls. The fun was part of the city’s Hometown Holidays celebration.

“Team Nice” members load up to pelt the Grinch Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, during the Grinch’s dodgeball show down at Rock Falls Middle School. Kids of all ages had their chance to face off against the anti-Christmas figurehead.

“Team Nice” members load up to pelt the Grinch Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, during the Grinch’s dodgeball show down at Rock Falls Middle School. Kids of all ages had their chance to face off against the anti-Christmas figurehead. (Alex T. Paschal)

