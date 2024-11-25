Grinch takes on Team Nice in Rock Falls dodgeball showdown

It was naughty versus nice Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, as the Grinch took on local kids in a knock-down-drag-out showdown in dodgeball. Once again the Rock Falls Chamber held its annual Grinch dodgeball event at Rock Falls Middle School for a chance to let kids know and show what they think of the anti-Christmas hooligan. Santa was on hand to make sure everything stayed on the level as two teams pelted one another with soft plastic balls. The fun was part of the city’s Hometown Holidays celebration.

