Dixon School Board OKs new hires, retirement, resignations

DIXON — The Dixon School Board approved the following personnel actions at its Wednesday, Nov. 20, school board meeting:
New hires
- Amanda Tilton, medical records clerk at Dixon High School, effective Nov. 4
- Zina McCoy, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Nov. 18
- Teri Pickett, special education teacher at Thomas J. Dempsey School, effective Jan. 6
Change in status
- Jane Gascoine, from SIS Support to office assistant at Washington School, effective Nov. 18
- Mackenzie Simpson, from paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School to building secretary at Washington School, effective Nov. 18
- Trinity Harshman, from paraprofessional to library paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Nov. 20
- Bernadette Lybarger, from lunchroom assistant to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Nov. 21
Resignations
- Ashley Williamson, paraprofessional at Thomas J. Dempsey School, effective Oct. 22
- April Torres, fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective Oct. 28
- Ashly Torres, fourth grade teacher at Madison School, effective Oct. 28
- Rachel Quaco, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Nov. 1
- Sarah Wilson, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Nov. 8
- Sasha Gomes, principal’s secretary at Washington School, effective Nov. 15
- Suzanne Weaver, third grade accelerated teacher at Jefferson School, effective end of the 2024-25 school year
Retirement
- Michelle Bally, English teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2028-29 school year