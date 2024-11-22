Dixon School Board OKs new hires, retirement, resignations

DIXON — The Dixon School Board approved the following personnel actions at its Wednesday, Nov. 20, school board meeting:

New hires

Amanda Tilton, medical records clerk at Dixon High School, effective Nov. 4

Zina McCoy, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Nov. 18

Teri Pickett, special education teacher at Thomas J. Dempsey School, effective Jan. 6

Change in status

Jane Gascoine, from SIS Support to office assistant at Washington School, effective Nov. 18

Mackenzie Simpson, from paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School to building secretary at Washington School, effective Nov. 18

Trinity Harshman, from paraprofessional to library paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Nov. 20

Bernadette Lybarger, from lunchroom assistant to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Nov. 21

Resignations

Ashley Williamson, paraprofessional at Thomas J. Dempsey School, effective Oct. 22

April Torres, fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective Oct. 28

Ashly Torres, fourth grade teacher at Madison School, effective Oct. 28

Rachel Quaco, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Nov. 1

Sarah Wilson, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Nov. 8

Sasha Gomes, principal’s secretary at Washington School, effective Nov. 15

Suzanne Weaver, third grade accelerated teacher at Jefferson School, effective end of the 2024-25 school year

Retirement