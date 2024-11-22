Bingo!: Rock Falls chamber’s sold-out event spreads holiday cheer

No good bingo event is complete without a fun hat, as seen here on Melanie Farmer of Rock Falls during Thursday night's bingo event at the Rock Falls American Legion. (Alex T. Paschal)

The action was hot and heavy Thursday for the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday bingo event.

Held at the Rock Falls American Legion, the event sold out at 450 tickets and gave away loads of prize baskets and gifts cards donated from local businesses. The event kicks off Rock Falls’ annual Hometown Holidays weekend, which will feature a downtown Christmas Walk, the lighting of the Lovelight Tree and giveaways Friday.

On Saturday, kids will face off against the Grinch in a game of dodgeball at noon at Rock Falls Middle School, and a pair of craft shows will have items on display at Harvest Time Bible Church and First United Congregational Church. The day will finish with a turkey supper at the Eagle’s Club.