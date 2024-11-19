November 18, 2024
Shop Small Saturday kick starts promotion in Dixon

DIXON — What will start with a great day of supporting local small businesses on Shop Small Saturday will continue into December this year, as Discover Dixon’s Support Local promotion offers shoppers a chance to win $500 or a loaded prize basket.

Earn a “punch” for each $25 spent at participating businesses as you shop through Dec. 17.

You can pick up a punch card from 9 a.m. to noon on Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 30, before you head out to shop. If you can’t make it that day, you will still be able to pick up a punch card through 8 p.m. Dec. 6 (end of the Christmas Walk).

Then, it’s time to get out and shop. You’ll turn in your punch card with receipts by 5 p.m. Dec. 17.

Each punch will count as one entry to win the $500 grand prize, or a loaded gift basket.

This Discover Dixon promotion is presented by Chris Hammitt State Farm.

Go to shopsmalldixon.com for the deals, a digital map and the information you need to start shopping and supporting local.

