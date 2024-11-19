Dixon, Sterling girls basketball roll in season openers: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls basketball

Dixon 52, Harlem 24: Hallie Williamson led Dixon with 18 points and Reese Dambman scored 15 as the Duchesses opened the season with a dominant road win. Presley Lappin (10 points) was also in double figures for Dixon, which held Harlem to four points in the first quarter.

Sterling 69, Sherrard 39: Sterling had five players score in double figures in the season-opening win. Madison Austin had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Newman 46, Geneseo 44: The Comets held off the Maple Leafs to open the season as Giselle Martin had 17 points and Veronica Haley added 14 for Newman. Addison Snodgrass scored 18 points for Geneseo as Newman held off a 15-9 run in the fourth quarter by the Leafs.

Bureau Valley 45, Rock Falls 40: The Storm beat the Rockets to open the season at their home tournament as Libby Endress led BV with 15 points.

Eastland 44, Lena-Winslow 32: Eastland opened the season with a win as Olivia Klinefelter scored 14 points and Sienna Peterson added 12. Eastland outscored Le-Win 11-1 in the third quarter.

Riverdale 59, Erie-Prophetstown 33: E-P fell at the Bureau Balley tournament to open the season against the Rams.

Boys bowling

Sterling 2,976, Erie-Prophetstown 2,570: Bryce Kooy led Sterling with a 544 series and Ross Eden had a 211 game for the Golden Warriors in the dual win. Keith Goodson’s 498 series led E-P.