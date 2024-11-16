Sterling’s Austin swims near record: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls swimming

Sterling’s Austin nearly sets record: Sterling senior Madison Austin swam a personal best in the 50-yard freestyle and nearly set the school record in process at the state meet in Friday’s preliminaries. Austin dropped almost a half second, clocking a 24.02 to take 23rd. Her time was just a touch off Lynn Siemert’s school record of 23.98 set in 2003. Austin finishes her swim career with school records in the 100 free and 200 free.

Madison also joined Kate Austin, Hazel Pham and Sammie Knox in the 400 free relay to clock a 3:44.71, taking 32nd place. It was Sterling’s first girls relay to qualify for state since 2011.

Boys bowling

Oregon 3526, Rochelle 3076: Gavvin Surmo’s 676 series led the Hawks with Matthew Stahl (675) just a pin behind. RJ Keene also rolled a 601 for Oregon in its home opener. Stahl had a high game of 287 for Oregon (3-0).