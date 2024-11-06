November 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2024SportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Live election results: Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties’ unofficial November 2024 election results

By Shaw Local News Network
Nathan and Janel Stahr place their votes Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Rock Falls. As is typical for primaries, voting was slow, according to election judges.

FILE – Voters cast their ballots in the March primary in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Voters in Whiteside, Lee, Ogle and Carroll counties finished casting their ballots Nov. 5 for county, state and federal congressional races, and in some cases, answered referendum questions.

Below is a list of the contested races and results. The results will be updated here as county clerks tally the votes and publish the results. Races that are uncontested are not included here.

Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Voters also have two weeks to address any issues that led to them casting provisional ballots.

Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Illinois Election Results



Have a Question about this article?
Election2024 ElectionWhiteside CountyCarroll CountyLee CountyWhiteside County BoardOgle CountyOgle County BoardWalnutAmboyBureau Valley
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois