Sterling library site of Nov. 12 job search workshop

STERLING — The Sterling Public Library will host a job search workshop from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Leslie Neal of Tri-County Opportunities Council will be the guest speaker and will provide information about TCOC programs.

Representatives from Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. and Illinois Department of Employment Security will be on hand to share information and resources for area job-seekers. This workshop is free and open to the public.

BEST, Inc. is a non-profit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties. Call 815-631-2146 for more information.