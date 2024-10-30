Electrical fire damages Rock Falls motel room

ROCK FALLS – A Rock Falls’ motel was damaged early Wednesday morning when an electrical fire broke out in one of its rooms.

According to a Rock Falls Fire Department news release, Rock Falls and Sterling firefighters and CGH EMS were called at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a fire in room 102 at Country Inn and Suites, 2106 First Ave.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke on the first floor and a fire in room 102 being held in check by an activated sprinkler head. Rock Falls police officers were on scene before the first arriving fire units and helped evacuate people from the first floor.

Fire crews used a pressurized water extinguisher to put out the fire, which was extinguished at 1:18 a.m., according to the release. Occupants from all three floors were evacuated while the building was ventilated. There were no injuries.

Fire damage was limited to room 102, with water damage reaching the hallway. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and electrical in nature, according to the release. The last firetruck cleared the scene at 3:28 a.m.

The Dixon Rural, Milledgeville, Prophetstown and Amboy fire departments and a Prophetstown ambulance assisted at the scene.