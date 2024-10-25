Dixon’s Ferguson tops Sterling’s Aitken to advance to second day at state

Sterling senior Ellie Aitken and Dixon senior Grace Ferguson have been the top two singles players in the area this season. It’s almost fitting they met at the state meet in Class 1A.

Ferguson fell in three sets in her opening match, losing 6-3, 0-6, 10-6 before making her run in the consolation bracket. She beat two players to reach the third consolation round with a trip to Day 2 at state on the line.

Aitken also fell in her first match before handling two straight consolation matches.

Then, with the two locals meeting in Elk Grove, Ferguson pulled out the win 7-6 (5), 6-2 to extend her season for at least another day. The highest she could finish is fifth.

“We were cheering for Ellie’s success all day and it is crazy that it came down to the two of them playing each other to advance,” Dixon coach Jamie Brigl said. “Ellie played one heck of a match and made things very difficult for Grace.

Aitken was proud of the way she played.

“I fought as hard as I could, and I’m really happy that it led to a couple of wins,” she said. “Obviously, I wish I was playing tomorrow, and I never like losing, but it’s easier since I know I left it all on the court.”

She is Sterling’s first singles player to win two matches at state since Johanna Jahns went 3-2 in 2010.

“Grace played phenomenal tennis and deserved the win,” Sterling coach Kip Aitken said. “We all hope she continues to win tomorrow.”

Ferguson is Dixon’s first singles player to reach Day 2 at state in at least 28 years, according to available IHSA online records going back to 1996. Dixon has not had a singles medalist at state according to IHSA records.

Ferguson made it to Day 2 in doubles two years ago with Leah Kuehl, falling in the fourth round of consolation and finishing 3-2.

Fellow Dixon senior Addison Arjes also picked up two wins, winning her first match in straight sets before a 6-2, 7-6 (5) loss in the second round. She went 1-1 in consolation, falling in the third round.