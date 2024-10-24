Whiteside Extension releases list of upcoming classes

STERLING – Need something to do this winter? The Whiteside County Extension has you covered with several classes, workshops and other activities.

Adult programs

Wits Fitness: Illinois Extension educator Kara Schweitzer leads participants through this monthly workshop, where they will learn to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory through specialized interactive activities. The workshop is free and open to adults of all ages and will be held at various locations throughout the Sauk Valley area, including:

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 at the York Township Public Library, 1005 W. Main St. in Thomson.

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 at the Mt. Carroll Public Library, 208 N. Main St.

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and Dec. 9 at KSB Town Square Center, 102 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon.

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 at the CGH Health Foundation Community Room, 100 E. Le Fevre Road in Sterling.

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 at the Henry C. Adams Memorial Library, 209 W. Third St. in Prophetstown.

Special Occasion Cooking with Herbs: This monthly hands-on class teaches individuals how to boost the flavor in their food using herbs. Illinois Extension Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro will teach participants how to blend essential herbs for use in dishes such as pesto, herbal butters and salts, chutneys and salsas. The class includes a mini cookbook, with different locations to choose from, including:

From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Mount Carroll Public Library, 208 N. Main St. To register, call 815-244-1751.

From 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Savanna Public Library, 326 Third St. in Savanna. To register, call 815-273-3714.

Pumpkin Smash!: Instead of throwing your pumpkin in the trash to end up in a landfill, where they rot and produce the greenhouse gas methane, bring them to Sauk Valley Community College to be smashed and used as compost for the field. Pumpkins should be free of candles, stickers, glitter, yarn and any other synthetic decoration.

From 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 Route 2 in Dixon.

Communication Challenges and Strategies for Helping People with Dementia: This workshop helps identify strategies to better communicate with those suffering from different dementias and Alzheimer’s disease. Registration is recommended but not required and can be completed by calling the Lee County Council on Aging at 815-288-9236. Questions and reasonable accommodations can be made at 815-632-3611.

From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Lee County Council on Aging, 100 W. Second St. in Dixon.

AG Coffee Talk: Participants will learn the importance of using cover crops to limit nutrient and soil loss from fields, build organic matter, improve water infiltration and increase water-holding capacity. There is no cost to attend, and refreshments will be provided.

From 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 26 at the Extension office, 280 W. Wasson Road in Amboy.

Youth programs

Bullet Journaling Teen Workshop: Teens ages 13 to 19 years old will learn the benefits of unplugging and putting pen to paper by using bullet journaling to write their goals, record their thoughts and feelings, and plan their day. The workshop includes supplies and costs $12 to attend. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m Nov. 6 at Sauk Valley Community College.

4-H Officer Training: This workshop teaches youth 4-H club leaders how to make their club meetings fun and efficient. Aspiring youth leaders also can attend, where they will learn about 4-H officer roles and duties. Participants can engage in problem-solving challenges and team-building activities, and learn how to communicate and motivate others.

From 12:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Sterling Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road.

Golden Clover Fest: The 4-H fun continues with free activities, including games, touch-a-tractor, a scavenger hunt, a walk barrel train, talk to a farmer and more. Visitors can enjoy hot dogs, popcorn and hot chocolate. The event is free and hosted by the Lee County 4-H Federation, which asks that visitors bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to be donated to the local food pantry.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road in Amboy.

Winter Terrariums Youth Workshop: Illinois Extension horticulture educator Bruce Black will show participants ages 10 to 18 how to create and care for their own winter terrarium. The workshop costs $20 and includes supplies. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.

From 9:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at Sauk Valley Community College.

For more information and programs, visit go.illinois.edu/clw or email uie-clw@illinois.edu.