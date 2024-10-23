Sterling school shows support for aide battling cancer

STERLING – Battling cancer is a daunting and often lonely fight. It’s you against the insidious disease. But on Wednesday, Washington School teacher’s aide Peggy Craft was shown she has more than 400 students, staff members and teachers lacing up their gloves in a show of love and support.

“I’m shocked. I wasn’t ready for this,” Craft said of a surprise gathering and visit by Pink Heals of the Sauk Valley. “I can’t express how cool this is, to have all the kiddos behind you.”

Her father, Howard Craft, and mother, Marilyn Kollie, also showed up for support, along with Peggy’s son Hunter Fisher, 10, and daughter Kyrie Fisher, 15. The women of the family know how to fight, as Kollie herself just last year was deemed cancer free.

“I got rid of all my pink stuff,” Kollie said.