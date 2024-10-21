Holiday arts and crafts show is Nov. 1 and 2 in East Moline

EAST MOLINE — Make plans now to attend the Holiday Arts & Crafts Show in East Moline at the Bend XPO on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2.

This is one of the area’s largest shows, with over 125 exhibitors presenting and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts. The show is a production of Callahan Promotions, and offers patrons the opportunity to enjoy original affordable arts and crafts.

Among the various products presented at the show are paintings and prints, gourd art, bird house and bird feeders, ceramics, jewelry, metal art sculptures, ornaments, gnomes, soap, pet products, yard and garden art, stained and etched glass, quilts, photography, pottery, candles, clothing, floral wreaths, dolls and doll clothes, rugs, baskets, aprons, placemats, table runners, purses, wood and metal signs, wall hangings, ink pens and many more original products.

Exhibitors will also be selling homemade salsa, breads, fudge, barbecue sauce, jams, dried soup and food mixes, flavored pasta, coffee cakes, coffees and flavored teas.

Admission to the show is $6, with anyone 10 and under free. Parking is free. Show hours are Friday from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bend XPO is located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline.

For additional information, call Callahan Promotions at 563-357-1986 or visit the Facebook page of Callahan Promotions, Inc. Iowa’s Largest Arts & Crafts Shows.