Fulton, Van Zuiden in first place at state golf after Day 1

The Fulton Steamers and Owen Van Zuiden are sitting pretty after Day 1 of the Class 1A state golf meet at Prairie View Golf Course in Bloomington.

Van Zuiden, a sophomore, matched his season-best with a 2-under 70 to put himself in first place after shooting three birdies and one bogey. Forreston’s first state qualifier, junior Kaden Brown, isn’t far behind in a two-way tie for third place with Beecher’s Peyton Serafin after shooting a 73.

The Steamers shot 310 as a team, with defending state champion St. Anthony (312) and Rivedale (312) right behind. Rockford Lutheran (318), Mater Dei (323), Quincy Notre Dame (324), Teutopolis (328) and Illini West (328) are the other advancing teams in the Top 8.

Also scoring for Fulton were Jacob Voss (78), Zach Winkel (79) and Dawson Price (83).

Riverdale’s Mason Smyser (72) is in second and Aidan Dorathy (74) is tied for fifth for the Rams with QND’s Beau Eftink.

Dixon’s Oros, Sterling’s Hubbard advance in Class 2A: Dixon senior Ben Oros is tied for 18th after shooting a 76 at Weibring Golf Club in Normal. He had one birdey, two bogeys and two double bogeys on Friday. Sterling senior Mason Hubbard shot a 79 and he is tied for 38th. Hubbard had two birdies, five bogeys and one double bogey.