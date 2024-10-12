Schippert, Pendergrass featured speakers Oct. 26 at Twin City Conservatives meeting

ROCK FALLS – Twin City Conservatives will host its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls.

Angela Shippert and Wes Pendergrass will be the featured speakers.

Shippert has a master’s degree in health law. She will be speaking on the Green New Deal. Is it really good for the environment? Are wind turbines and solar panels good for the soil? She will respond to these questions and more.

Pendergrass was a nuclear professional for 13 years. His career included nuclear safety testing. He now works as a supplier quality engineer who delivers components to be evaluated for quality assurance programs. He will explain the difference between coal, electrical and nuclear power, as well as their effects on the environment.

Join the group for breakfast at attendees’ expense. The Twin City Conservatives meeting is free to the public to attend.

Call administrator Linda Pennell for information at 815-535-6949.