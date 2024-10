FILE: A tree along Route 2 between Dixon and Sterling is shown Oct. 3, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Celebrate fall Saturday, Nov. 2, with Northside Baptist Church, 598 River Lane/Route 2 in Dixon.

Northside will host a Fall for Jesus festival from 2 to 6 p.m. The event is free for all ages and will include food, a cake walk, games, bounce houses, face-painting, a kids craft, photo opportunities and more.

For more information, call Northside Baptist Church at 815-288-5212. The public also is invited to 10 a.m. Sunday services.