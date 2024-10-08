Illinois Extension: Fall events, programs offered around the Sauk Valley

DIXON — The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Illinois Extension is partnering with several organizations across the Sauk Valley region, including Sauk Valley Community College, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, CGH Medical Center, the Lee County Council on Aging, local churches, libraries and others, to host a variety of workshops and events throughout the fall.
- Oct. 9 & 23: “Passport to the World” at SVCC, 173 Route 2 in Dixon. From 6-7 p.m., children ages 8-12 can participate in this interactive series where they will learn interesting facts, traditions and cultures from countries around the world. There is a $10 fee and registration is required online at: go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.
- Oct. 12: Pumpkin Centerpieces: Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Bruce Black teaches participants ages 16 and above how to make festive centerpieces. The class costs $29 and runs from 9:30-11 a.m. Supplies are included and registration is required online at: go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.
- Oct. 14: Wits Fitness: This monthly workshop runs from 1-3 p.m. at KSB Town Square Centre, 101 W. Second St. in Dixon. Participants will go through an interactive series of activities designed to stimulate the brain and enhance memory and cognitive function. The program will be held in the Edward Murphy Room and will be led by University of Illinois Extension educator Kara Schweitzer.
- Oct. 16: Wits Fitness: Schweitzer will also be holding this workshop at the Henry C. Adams Memorial Library, 209 W. Third St. in Prophetstown, from 1:30-3 p.m. Registration is not required, although it is appreciated, by calling the library at 309-714-2699.
- Oct. 16: Your Mental Health First Aid Workshop: During this 6-hour training, participants will learn how to identify, understand and react to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in children and young adults. The class runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road in Sterling. Visit go.illinois.edu/youthmentalhealth to register.
- Nov. 2: Childcare University: From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at SVCC, childcare providers can experience a series of workshops with information they can use in their childcare settings. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/ChildCareU.
- Nov. 2: Pumpkin Smash: Help the environment by keeping Halloween pumpkins out of landfills by destroying them at SVCC’s pumpkin smashing event from 10 a.m. to noon. Games for kids will be provided by 4-H members and local Master Gardeners rain or shine. Pumpkins should not have any stickers, glitter, yarn, candles or synthetic decorations.
- Nov. 4: Communication Challenges and Strategies for Helping People with Dementia: This workshop runs from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Lee County Council on Aging (LCCOA), 100 W. Second St. in Dixon, and teaches participants strategies to overcome common communication problems caused by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, so they can have better interactions with friends or relatives. For more information, call Kara at 815-632-3611. To register, call the LCCOA at 815-288-9236. Registration is not required but recommended.
- Nov. 6: Bullet Journaling at SVCC: From 5:30-6:30 p.m., participants will learn how bullet journaling can help them organize their thoughts, feelings and daily tasks, while identifying stressors and processing their emotions.
- Nov. 12: Wits Fitness: Kara Schweitzer resumes this monthly workshop focused on stimulating the brain and enhancing cognitive function and memory, this time at the CGH Health Foundation Community Room, 2600 N. Locust St. in Sterling, from 1:30-3 p.m. Registration is not required but appreciated by calling Beth Sterk at 815-625-4790, Ext. 3977, or messaging beth.sterk@cghmc.com.
- Dec. 7: Winter Terrariums Youth Workshop: From 9:30-11 a.m., Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Bruce Black teaches participants ages 10 and older how to create winter terrariums. The class costs $10 and supplies are included. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.