‘End Polio Now’ walk is Saturday in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS — The public is invited to attend Rotary’s ninth annual End Polio Now walk on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Rock Falls.

The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the Larson Shelter in Centennial Park, with registration beginning at 8:15. Coffee and energy snacks will be available at the shelter before a short update on the status of polio eradication. A group photo will be taken before the walk begins.

The route will be along the Hennepin Canal to the Rock River, and over the river to the gazebo for more beverages and snacks. Walkers will return either along the Hennepin Canal or along the Rock River to downtown Rock Falls and along First Avenue to Centennial Park.

Donations are welcome to support polio eradication; a donation of $25 will warrant a free End Polio Now T-shirt while the supply lasts. Any Rotarian from the district can write a check with their club name and Rotary ID number on the memo line and the committee will send it into the foundation for the Polio Plus program to be matched 2-1 by the Gates Foundation.

Rotarians of the five sponsoring clubs – Dixon, Morrison, Rock Falls, Sterling Noon and Twin Cities Sunrise - are asked to donate through their local Rotary Club by the end of October, at which time the total gathered in this effort to eradicate polio will be publicized.