As respiratory virus season begins, IDPH urges Illinoisans to protect themselves from seasonal illnesses

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public that along with fall, October brings the start of the traditional respiratory virus season. The department is urging Illinoisans to use the proven tools that can safeguard them from illnesses that typically surge during the fall and winter, including COVID-19, flu and RSV. This includes getting vaccinated to protect yourself and your family for those viral diseases if you are eligible.

The department has upgraded its Seasonal Respiratory Illness Dashboard and has posted two new FAQ documents on its website providing the latest guidance on vaccinations and how to get tested and treated for these seasonal illnesses. In addition, the CDC has created a new Respiratory Illness Data Channel that provides nationwide county-specific information that would be valuable for anyone planning to travel out of state.

"As our public health workers ramp up preparations for the respiratory virus season we know is coming, all of us can play a role in protecting ourselves and reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the flu by getting vaccinated," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "So make plans now to get both of those shots and protect yourself from serious illness."

“As we head into fall, the Department of Public Health is closely monitoring this season’s respiratory illnesses and so can you with our updated respiratory illness dashboard,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “Similar to past seasons, we should expect a rise in RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases as the weather cools. Now is a great time to get yourself protected from severe illness with updated vaccines, especially if you are over 65, immunocompromised or have chronic medical conditions.”

Public health leaders also stress that one of the best ways to reduce transmission of viruses is to stay home when you are sick to reduce transmission to others. Anyone with respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, a runny nose or fever – should try to isolate from others, unless they need to seek medical care. If you cannot self-isolate, wear a well-fitted mask around others.

IDPH officials remind the public that there are effective anti-viral treatments available for COVID-19 and the flu, but they must be started quickly. This is why it is important to get tested if you are feeling symptoms.

For COVID-19, treatment must be prescribed by a healthcare provider and started within five to seven days after symptoms appear. Treatment is strongly recommended for those who are older than 65 or at higher risk for severe illness. Some Illinoisans should be eligible to access free oral antivirals through the Paxcess and Merck Helps programs.

Antiviral treatments for flu are most effective when given within 48 hours of starting to feel ill and are only available by prescription. Older adults, young children and those who are pregnant or have conditions such as diabetes, asthma and heart disease are at risk for complications and should contact a health care provider to be assessed for the need for treatment as soon as possible.

You can find locations that perform COVID-19 tests in person at no cost near you by using the testing locator for the federal ICATT (Increasing Community Access to Testing) program. In addition, the federal government resumed offering free Covid tests to every household through the covidtests.gov website.

The IDPH respiratory illness dashboard shows that hospital admissions for COVID-19 currently are trending down and are at 1.4% of admissions, according to data as of Sept. 28. Illinois’ overall respiratory illness level is listed by the CDC as minimal.

The FDA and CDC have approved new vaccines for this fall for COVID-19 and flu as well as updated who can receive the RSV vaccines. The new COVID vaccines and the new flu shots are recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months. The RSV vaccine is recommended for everyone 75 years and older. But if you got an RSV shot last winter, you do not need another at this time, according to the CDC. Those in the late stages of pregnancy are advised to get the RSV vaccine designed to protect newborns. Newborns whose mothers have not received the RSV vaccine should receive nirsevimab between October and March.

The new vaccines are widely available at pharmacies and through hospitals, and community health clinics. The major pharmacy chains allow you to make an appointment to get a shot online. For help finding a provider of vaccines near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

For those who don’t have healthcare coverage through a private plan, Medicare or Medicaid, IDPH operates the Vaccines for Children Program, which provides vaccines at no cost for children 18 and under. Adults without insurance have several options. They can check with their local health department or contact a free and charitable clinic or a Community Health Center.