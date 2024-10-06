Polo: Lions Club holiday meat raffle supports community projects, education

POLO — The Polo Lions Club is holding a holiday meat raffle to help support local education and the community.

The raffle runs through Saturday, Dec. 7, with all proceeds and donations being used to support several community projects in Polo, including new dugouts at the Millard Deuth Westside Park, 700 W. North St. This year, the raffle will also help support the Sauk Valley Community College IMPACT program, which offers high school students the chance to earn free tuition at SVCC by completing community service hours and maintaining their grade-point average.

Tickets can be purchased at the First State Bank in Polo, 211 S. Division Ave., or at Koeller Hardware, 104 E. Main St. in Forreston. They are $5 a piece or three tickets for $10. The five winners will be drawn Dec. 7, with prizes including:

Quarter beefs that come with a chest freezer

Half hogs

A $100 gift certificate to Polo Fresh Food Market, 205 S. Division Ave.

The club thanked Johnson Processing of Chadwick, Deuth Family Farms of Polo, the Hopkins and Rahn Families, Polo Fresh Food Market, Channel Seed and Greg Cross for their donations and support.

For more information, call Winton Bocker at 815-238-0078 or Aaron Miller at 815-994-1599.