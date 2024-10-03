Sterling man accused of arson in Sept. 25 blaze now charged with domestic battery, unlawful restraint

MORRISON — A Sterling man is now facing several domestic abuse charges in connection with a Sept. 25 fire that broke out at a Sterling duplex in the 600 block of West Fifth Street.

Alan G. Marshall, 48, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of East LeFevre Road, Sterling, on a warrant charging him with residential arson, arson and aggravated arson issued soon after the fire. He also was formally charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and unlawful restraint in connection with events leading up to the fire. Marshall is being held in the Whiteside County Jail after being denied pretrial release Thursday morning in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

Sterling police announced Sept. 27 that warrants had been issued for Marshall as the result of events that unfolded before and during a fire two days earlier at 606 W. Fifth St.

Sterling police were dispatched to that address shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 for a domestic battery call. Marshall, who police said was identified as a suspect in the domestic abuse case, fled from officers as they got into the area, ran into his residence at 606½ W. Fifth St., and barricaded himself in a room, according to a Sterling Police Department news release.

Officers then noticed the room Marshall was in was on fire and began evacuating everyone who was inside the duplex, including another separate apartment. Marshall left the residence on his own after a short period, was taken into custody and then taken to CGH Medical Center, police said.

Meanwhile, Sterling and Rock Falls firefighters along with CGH emergency medical services were dispatched at 5:05 p.m. to the scene of the fire. When they arrived four minutes later, smoke was showing from the 2½-story wood-frame duplex, and police were working to secure the scene and account for all occupants. Firefighters were told to remain on standby, which they did for about 10 minutes before they could fight the fire and enter the structure to look for occupants, according to the release. In the meantime, a box alarm was issued to bring in firefighters from nearby communities.

The fire in a second-floor bedroom extended into the attic and second-floor ceilings. A second box alarm was issued at 5:43 p.m. to help with crew relief and assistance with the fire overhaul. The fire was declared under control at 6:50 p.m. and the state fire marshal was called in to investigate.

Marshall was arrested near CGH Medical Center, 100 E. LeFevre Road, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Sterling police last week said Marshall would be charged upon his release from the hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation.

Marshall’s next court appearance is a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 30 in Whiteside County Circuit Court. He is being represented by the Whiteside County Public Defender’s Office.