Police: Sterling man, still hospitalized, faces charges in West Fifth Street fire

STERLING — Sterling police say a Sterling man faces charges after he ran from police Wednesday during a domestic battery investigation and barricaded himself in his West Fifth Street apartment shortly before fire broke out there.

Police say when he is released from the hospital, Alan Marshall, 48, will be charged, although details of those charges have not been released. Police also are asking anyone with information or with possible video footage of the area to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

The events leading up to the fire that brought nine fire departments and multiple law-enforcement agencies to the scene unfolded shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when the Sterling Police Department was dispatched to a domestic battery call in the 600 block of West Fifth Street, according to a news release.

Marshall, who police say was identified as a suspect in the domestic-abuse case, fled from officers as they got into the area, ran into his residence at 606 ½ W. Fifth St., and barricaded himself in a room, according to the release.

Officers then noticed the room Marshall was in was on fire, and began evacuating everyone who was inside the duplex, including another separate apartment. Marshall left the residence on his own after a short period, was taken into custody and then transported to CGH Medical Center, where he remained Friday, police said. A news release issued Thursday indicated one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation symptoms.

Sterling and Rock Falls firefighters along with CGH EMS were dispatched at 5:05 p.m. When they arrived four minutes later, smoke was showing from the 2½-story, wood-frame duplex, and police were working to secure the scene and account for all occupants. Firefighters were told to remain on standby, which they did for about 10 minutes before they could fight the fire and enter the structure to look for occupants, according to a news release. In the meantime, a box alarm was issued to bring in firefighters from nearby communities.

The fire was in a second-floor bedroom and had extended into the attic and second-floor ceilings. A second box alarm was issued at 5:43 p.m. to help with crew relief and assistance with the fire overhaul. The fire was declared under control at 6:50 p.m.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating to determine the fire’s cause. Sterling Code Enforcement and fire officials have deemed the building uninhabitable. An estimate of fire damage is not yet available.

The Sterling Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Rock Falls, Dixon Rural, Prophetstown, Milledgeville, Morrison, Amboy, Tampico and Dixon City fire departments. The Polo Fire Department provided station coverage. No firefighters were injured..

Sterling Police were assisted at the scene by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Falls Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, Illinois State Police Troop 1 and CGH EMS.