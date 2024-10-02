Sterling library to host job search workshop Oct. 8

STERLING — The Sterling Public Library will host a job search workshop from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Admission to the workshop is free.

Attendees can learn about resources and information from Illinois Department of Employment Security and Business Employment Skills Team representatives. Participants also will be able to learn about Goodwill’s Supportive Employment Program and other programs. The workshop’s guest speaker is Deanna McCahill of Goodwill.

The Sterling Public Library is located at 102 W. Third St. in Sterling.

For information, call 815-631-2146 or visit best-inc.org.