Rock Falls’ Mad About Plaid, Lumberjack Show set for October

Brett Wells eyes the finish during the boom run at the Lumberjack show Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Rock Falls. Competitors try to make it across and back on the floating logs in 9 seconds. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — The Mad About Plaid event will take place Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in downtown Rock Falls and at the RB&W District Park at 201 E. Second St.

Plaidurday falls on Oct. 4 this year and Rock Falls tourism officials say there is no better time for this global celebration of plaid as people unite to create a better world, one stitch at a time. They also will kick off their Lumberjack Show and Beard Contest being held Saturday, Oct. 5, at Selmi’s Family Farm.

Lumberjacks from the show at Selmi’s Family Farm will be joining in on the fun as well. Residents are encouraged to wear their plaid and go to downtown Rock Falls to shop and dine. Many businesses will be offering specials for anyone who comes into their business wearing plaid. Organizers are also inviting everyone who is wearing plaid to come to the RB&W District Park at 7 p.m. for a group picture.

This is the fourth annual Lumberjack Show and Beard Contest. The event will be held at Selmi’s Family Farm, 1206 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, on Saturday, Oct. 5. Lumberjack shows will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and last 30 minutes each. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy one or all three shows! There will be an interactive lumberjack kids’ camp from 1:30-2 p.m.

The annual beard contest will be at 2 p.m. Register for the beard contest by calling Rock Falls Tourism at 815- 622-1106 or email travel@visitrockfalls.com. Judges will be local barbers – Ben Phillips from Ben’s Phresh Kutz, Jose Garcia from The Barber’s Chair, and Meho from The Loop Barber Shop. There are five categories you can choose to enter – longest, fullest, best groomed, most unusual and crowd favorite.

Zoli’s Woodcarving from Monroe, Wisconsin, will be having live wood-carving demonstrations throughout the day at Selmi’s Family Farm. Zoli is a master woodcarver and will be showcasing his incredible talent through live chainsaw sculpting.

Admission is $8 for those who are 2 years and older and includes the Lumberjack Shows, interactive lumberjack kids’ camp, beard contest, Zoli’s Woodcarving demonstrations and all the fun activities at Selmi’s Family Farm. Hot apple cider donuts, apple cider slushies and other food will be available for purchase throughout the day.