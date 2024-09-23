2024 crop marketing seminar is Nov. 20 in Rock Falls

A lone tree towers above a cornfield along Illinois Route 173 west of Richmond on July 25, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

ROCK FALLS — The Lee, Carroll, Ogle and Whiteside county farm bureaus along with Country Financial will host a crop marketing outlook at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Days Inn in Rock Falls.

“Managing Tight Crop Profit Margins” is a two-hour seminar designed specifically for producers to help them manage risk associated with the current commodity markets and identify market conditions to capture profit margins through this year into next.

Dr. Steve Johnson, Iowa State University Extension farm management specialist, will facilitate the program. He has served as the farm and ag business management specialist in central Iowa for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach since 1999.

He specializes in topics related to government farm programs, crop insurance, crop marketing, grain contracts, farmland leasing and other crop risk management strategies. In the past year, he has conducted more than 120 meetings, workshops, seminars and conferences across the Corn Belt with nearly 15,000 in attendance.

Johnson uses websites such as ISU Ag Decision Maker and Polk County Extension Farm Management along with various print and electronic media. He annually reaches more than 200,000 producers, landowners and other agribusiness professionals.

Producers will examine the following topics during the session:

Global supply/demand and crop price outlook.

Utilizing futures price and crop insurance.

Implications for U.S. elections and farm bill.

Implementing a 2024-25 marketing plan.

Estimating 2024 crop profit margins.

Seven strategies to manage tight margins.

This presentation will assist producers in designing and implementing a marketing plan that is specific to their own operation. It will present producers with various options they can effectively use to capture market profits, manage market risks in this volatile market, minimize cost increases and make informed decisions on input pricing, storage options and position their marketing plan for profit protection.

Market, global and recent economic factors will be examined and producers will learn to identify where profit opportunities and pitfalls lie for their farm operations.

Pre-registration is required. To register for the program call 815-732-2231 or email cfb@ogle.comcastbiz.net.