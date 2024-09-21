Arellano to be speaker at Twin City Conservatives meeting Sept. 28

Former Dixon Mayor Li Arellano speaks Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, during a candidate forum for the 37th Senate District. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — Twin City Conservatives will host its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls.

Liandro Arellano of Dixon will be the special guest speaker. Arellano is running for State Senate for the 37th District.

He has served two terms as mayor of Dixon. He also served in the armed forces in Afghanistan, and currently serves as a squad leader in the Army Reserves. Arellano owns businesses in the food industry in Dixon.

Join Twin City Conservatives for breakfast at attendees’ expense. Meetings are free to the public to attend.

For more information, contact Linda Pennell, administrator of Twin City Conservatives, at 815-535-6949.