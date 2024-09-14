Sterling alderman: Dixon, Rock Falls’ tourism outreach should be modeled by other Sauk Valley communities

The phrase “All for one, one for all,” often attributed to Shakespeare, perfectly captures the success story of Dixon and Rock Falls. Their journey to become thriving tourist destinations is a testament to the unwavering strength and unity of their communities, a unity that you, the residents, have played a significant role in.

This unity, driven by the people, has been the key to their achievements. It’s a powerful lesson that a community can achieve remarkable success when it stands together. The success of Dixon and Rock Falls is not just about their attractions; it’s about the people who make these places what they are. It’s a story of community, strength and shared success, a success that you have contributed to.

In 2017, Dixon and Rock Falls started a journey that they hoped would propel their communities into tourist meccas, and they are succeeding. Dixon has long been a destination tourist attraction because of the Petunia Festival, a unique and vibrant celebration that you, as a resident, have likely enjoyed and contributed to. Since then, many things have improved in these two communities. New industrial, commercial and residential construction has been and is occurring, as well as an intense effort to redevelop the riverfronts for these two towns. Because of these advances, improvements and redevelopments, the opportunity to promote these communities and bring people in for a visit, an event, shopping, dining or any other reason people come into the Sauk Valley area is happening, and local businesses are reaping the benefits.

I spoke with Amanda Wike, the executive director of Discover Dixon, who gleefully described how beneficial the organization has been to the Dixon community and the region. We talked about how Discover Dixon was formed from three previously separate organizations, which, with different missions, collectively promoted the downtown, the businesses and the community events calendar. These organizations united to unify their effort in a reformation that became Discover Dixon, which has exceeded the expectations of many. The ability to promote the downtown, the business community and tourism all under one roof has allowed these organizations to transform into a media marketing, outreach and events giant that has successfully promoted the community of Dixon, its amenities, restaurants, shopping, hospitality, the riverfront and more. In Rock Falls, the transformation of the economic development efforts has been a beacon of hope and success for the entire region.

Speaking with Melinda Jones, the director of Visit Rock Falls, we dove into how this organization has played a pivotal role in transforming RB&W Park into a community gem. Once a manufacturing site, the park has undergone a remarkable cleanup and redevelopment, boasting a picturesque riverfront that visitors can savor. With its walking paths, band shell, restrooms and ample space for artistic displays and seasonal events, this park has become a significant asset for the community.

Jones credits community leaders’ vision to emphasize tourism as an economic driver as the force behind which the tourism office has risen. She relies on media marketing, social media platforms and outreach to generate community interest, and arranges activities that turn simple ideas into events that bring people into the community. This tourism office has built a reputation that many area communities are eager to model.

Visit Rock Falls is an organization that has a focus and is driven to reach its goal of being the resource that helps create a community that will attract tens of thousands of visits yearly to increase business patronage and generate revenues that will be used to make the community an even better one.

Sterling is working to create the perfect machine to promote, market and draw visitors into its community. The riverfront redevelopment is underway, and the riverfront park soon will hold a groundbreaking ceremony and will begin construction later this fall. As the riverfront redevelopment and riverfront park come online over the next few years, the need to market and perform outreach activities for the community will need to be addressed. If this is done, the potential for the community to match the tourism and community promotion achievements of Dixon and Rock Falls with its elegantly redeveloped riverfront compliments of Gorman & Co., the city and its partners is possible.

Media marketing, outreach and the ability to “tell the community story” have been discussed for several years now, and the time is coming to implement the ideas. City Hall and its community partners have agreed on the need to establish the positions of media marketers, outreach planners and event coordinators, whether as privately funded resources or city employees. Now is the time to make it happen.

Kudos to the mayor and her team for the Big Boy event last week. Think about how many more such events could occur if there was a dedicated team working to make them happen. Whether the effort was to model Discover Dixon or the Visit Rock Falls office, either would result in success for Sterling, as both are doing great things for their communities.

Communities that are united and have solidarity are strong communities. But to achieve “one for all,” you have to first achieve “all for one.” Look at what Dixon and Rock Falls have accomplished as one-for-all communities. Sterling could do the same, and when it does, the results will be spectacular.

• Jim Wise is a Sterling city alderman at large.