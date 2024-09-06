September 06, 2024
Big Boy Steam Engine makes whistle stop in Sterling

By Alexa Zoellner
A Union Pacific employee that works on the Big Boy Steam Engine No. 4014 stands in front of the train during its whistle stop on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Sterling Marketplace.

A Union Pacific employee who works on the Big Boy Steam Engine No. 4014 stands in front of the train during its whistle stop Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Sterling Marketplace. (Alexa Zoellner)

The Union Pacific Big Boy Steam Engine No. 4014 made a whistle stop from 1:30-1:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Sterling Marketplace near the Avenue B crossing. Big Boy came through Sterling as part of its eight-week “Heartland of America Tour.” Union Pacific describes Big Boy as the world’s largest operating steam locomotive.

Video: Big Boy steam engine buzzes through Whiteside County Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 steam engine, dubbed as one of the world’s biggest and most powerful steam locomotives, passed through Whiteside County on Friday.

Only eight of the 25 built during World War II remain, and only Big Boy still is in operation. Big Boy is set to make an overnight stay in Rochelle. The train will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Union Pacific Ike Evans Global III Terminal, 2701 Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. The event is free.

Matt Kasput, of Chicago, takes a selfie in front of the Union Pacific Big Boy Steam Engine No. 4014 during its whistle stop on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Sterling Marketplace.

Matt Kasput, of Chicago, takes a selfie in front of the Union Pacific Big Boy Steam Engine No. 4014 during its whistle stop on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Sterling Marketplace. (Alexa Zoellner)

Alexa Zoellner reports on Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Shaw Media out of the Dixon office. Previously, she worked for the Record-Eagle in Traverse City, Michigan, and the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.