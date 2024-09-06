Big Boy Steam Engine makes whistle stop in Sterling

The Union Pacific Big Boy Steam Engine No. 4014 made a whistle stop from 1:30-1:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Sterling Marketplace near the Avenue B crossing. Big Boy came through Sterling as part of its eight-week “Heartland of America Tour.” Union Pacific describes Big Boy as the world’s largest operating steam locomotive.
Only eight of the 25 built during World War II remain, and only Big Boy still is in operation. Big Boy is set to make an overnight stay in Rochelle. The train will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Union Pacific Ike Evans Global III Terminal, 2701 Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. The event is free.