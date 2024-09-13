Wittenauer is Amboy High School student of the month

AMBOY – Alainie Wittenauer, a senior, has been selected a September student of the month at Amboy High School.

She is the daughter of Sherri and Nick Wittenauer and has a brother, Hayden, and a sister, Avery.

What class do you find really engaging and why? I find that my math class is very engaging. I am currently in calculus; however, due to scheduling issues I have to watch videos from the class. I find that even though I can’t be in the class, my teacher Mrs. Carlson finds a way to keep me engaged in class. She’s always open to helping me whenever she’s available and makes math class more fun than you would think it could be.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned? After high school, I plan on attending Illinois State University to study elementary education.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in? One of my favorite activities I participate in is Student Council. I enjoy having a say in things that happen in the school and enjoy working closely with my adviser to help make the school year run smoothly. My other favorite is Leo’s Club. I enjoy the community service opportunities I’m presented with and enjoy brainstorming ways to help our community.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: One event at the school that has been memorable was the Student Council’s canned food drive a couple of years ago. I remember there being a surplus of food and we had to take multiple trips to transfer it all to the fire department. I got to spend the day collecting the food and organizing it into boxes for the people in the community who needed a little help. This was extremely meaningful to me because I enjoy helping the community in any way and I was happy I could do it while surrounded by my friends. We had so much fun that day.

What is your hope for the future? My hope for the future is to become a teacher and be the teacher that makes an influence on the kids’ lives.