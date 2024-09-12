Goodwill Industries job and resource fair set for Sept. 25 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois will host a job and resource fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Rock Falls American Legion Post 902.

Participants will be able to meet with more than 20 hiring employers. Attendees are encouraged to bring resume copies. Participants also will be eligible to enter a gift basket raffle.

Resources at the fair include Castor Home Nursing, the Illinois Department of Corrections, the state of Illinois and the Department of Human Services. Sauk Valley Community College, BEST, Veterans Assistance Commission of Ogle County, Tri-County Opportunities Council, Goodwill’s Veterans Program and Supported Employment Program and Valor Support Project representatives also will be available.

The Legion Post is at 712 Fourth Ave. in Rock Falls.

For information, call 815-290-0987.