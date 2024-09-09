‘A Visit from Will Dilg’ presented at Timber Lake Playhouse Oct. 6

MOUNT CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse in partnership with the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, the City of Savanna League of Women’s Voters, and the Izaak Walton League present Steven Marking and his performance of “A Visit from Will Dilg” and scenes from “Our Mighty Mississippi” on Oct. 6.

The show will begin at 2 p.m. at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Tickets are $25.

Marking plays Dilg in an inspiring one-man stage production titled “A Visit From Will Dilg.” After suffering from the drowning death of his only son in the early 1920s, Dilg rose from the depths of depression to lead an extraordinary national crusade by forming the Izaak Walton League.

Then, with the support of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of America, they saved a 261-mile stretch of Mississippi River backwaters from drainage for agriculture by forming a great national preserve, the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

Marking created a script that relies heavily on Dilg’s own published words. The beauty of the native flora and fauna of the refuge are featured as a backdrop for this extraordinary and inspirational show.

The hallmark of Marking’s performances is a blend of entertainment, education, humor and art.

Marking created a “Visit from Will Dilg” for the Centennial Celebration of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

Marking’s show “Our Mighty Mississippi” combines all of his passions: music, the Mississippi River, storytelling, photography and film making. A world-class baritone, he is a master of all styles of music. The music in the show ranges from “Proud Mary” to “Old Man River.”

Tickets are available at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.