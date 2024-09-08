Presentation to take close look at Lee County’s voting history

DIXON — Local speaker and historian Tom Wadsworth of Dixon will present his research into “How Lee County Has Voted for President Since 1856” on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Sauk Valley Community College.

The presentation will reveal:

The four Republican U.S. presidents who received more than 70% of the Lee County vote.

Is Lee County voting more Democratic today than it was 100 or 150 years ago?

The three presidential elections when the Republican candidate received less than 50% of the Lee County vote.

The four Democratic presidential candidates who received more than 43% of the Lee County vote.

The Republican president who received the most Lee County votes. (Hint: It’s not Reagan.)

This presentation will be held at the Little Theatre at Sauk Valley Community College from 6-7 p.m. The non-partisan event is free and open to the public. No politicking, please.

“This history presentation should interest everyone,” Wadsworth said. “This research tells us where local folks have been politically since 1856, and it may give clues to the future political map of Lee County.”

Wadsworth, 71, is a nationally known speaker, writer, and former Dixon pastor and radio personality who holds a PhD in New Testament. He currently writes a regular Dixon history column for Shaw Local.