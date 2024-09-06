Sterling library hosts Dolly Parton Library Book Bash on Oct. 3

The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, started in 1996 by country music artist Dolly Parton in Sevier County, Tenn., provides free, age-appropriate books to children 5 and younger. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

ROCK FALLS – United Way of Whiteside County, in partnership with Life Literacy of Fun for Everyone, has announced that Dolly’s Book Bash, a free family-friendly event celebrating Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Sterling Public Library.

Dolly’s Book Bash aims to inspire a love of reading in children while providing families with an opportunity to enjoy quality time together. The event is free and open to everyone, with a special focus on families with young children.

Event highlights include engaging storytelling sessions, crafts, interactive games, treats, prizes and information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

“We’re thrilled to bring Dolly’s Book Bash to our community,” said Keri Olson, executive director of United Way of Whiteside County. “This event is a wonderful way to celebrate the joy of reading and introduce more families to the incredible resource, the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.”

“Early literacy is crucial for a child’s development,” said Jennifer Slaney, chairwoman of LIFE and director of the Sterling Public Library. “Through events like Dolly’s Book Bash, we aim to make reading fun and accessible for all families in Whiteside County.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book-gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, regardless of the family’s income. This program has been shown to significantly improve early childhood literacy rates.

No registration is required for this event. Families are encouraged to drop in at any time during event hours.

For more information about Dolly’s Book Bash or Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Whiteside County, visit www.uwwhiteside.org or call United Way of Whiteside County at 815-625-7973.