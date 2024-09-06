State candidate forum is Sept. 24 in Dixon

Li Arellano speaks Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, during a candidate forum for the 37th Senate District's primary election. While he is running unopposed in the general election, he will speak during a candidate forum Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Discover Dixon will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The forum will present an opportunity for voters to gain insight into the policies, visions and personalities of the candidates vying for a critical role in shaping the future of Illinois, according to a news release.

Engage in the democratic process and be part of a community dialogue as state Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, and David Simpson, a Democrat from Shabbona, discuss the issues faced in House District 74 and the state of Illinois.

Illinois Senate candidate Li Arellano, a Dixon Republican who is running unopposed in the 37th District race, will also address the audience.

The event will be moderated by Dave Hellmich, president of Sauk Valley Community College.

Community members can go to bit.ly/canfor24 to submit a question for the forum. The most frequently asked questions will be addressed at the forum.

For more information, call 815-284-3361 or go to discoverdixon.com.