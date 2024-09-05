Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Owen Van Zuiden, Fulton sophomore golfer

Name: Owen Van Zuiden

School: Fulton, sophomore

Sport: Golf

Why he was selected: Van Zuiden shot a 70 at the Wayne Brinkmeier Invite in Port Byron, finishing as runner-up after a playoff and helping Fulton shoot a school-record 300 as a team. They were behind only Riverdale (296), which placed second at state last season in Class 1A.

Here is his Q&A with Sauk Valley sports reporter Drake Lansman.

At what age did you start playing golf? How did you get into it?

I started at the age of three years old. My dad basically gave me a golf club in my hand at birth so it was my dad.

Your dad, Mitch, is also your high school coach. What is that like? And how much has he helped your golf game?

It is great to have him as a coach because we can bond very well and he helped me so much with golf.

The team seems to be on a roll (6-0 in duals). What can you say about how the team is playing? Anything in particular working well for you guys as a team?

The team is doing really well. We broke the school record for 18 and (we are) close to the 9 hole record. I think the biggest thing is that we bond really well and always try to help each other get better.

What do you guys hope to accomplish as a team? And do you have any goals for yourself?

To win state as a team, and for myself, win state also and shoot somewhere in the 60′s this year in a high school tournament.

Do you have a favorite golfer or athlete?

Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan

Favorite golf course?

TPC Deere Run

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Culver’s

Favorite movie?

Space Jam

Favorite music artist?

Zach Bryan