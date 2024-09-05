Christ Lutheran School Boosters planning Mom2Mom Market for Sept. 21

STERLING — Christ Lutheran School Boosters will host a Fall Sterling Mom 2 Mom Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling.

The sale is an indoor garage sale featuring multiple sellers all in one place. This is for families who want to get rid of their gently used kids’ clothing (sizes depend on vendors, but usually newborn through grade school), maternity clothing, children’s books, games, toys, DVDs and/or children’s furniture.

Booth registration is available now through Sept. 19 or until spaces sell out. The cost is $30 for a 10-foot-by-10-foot single booth or $60 for a 10-foot-by-20-foot booth. Tables and chairs are provided. Sellers price and sell their own items.

The sale is targeted at moms or families who are shopping for kids or family items. The cost to get into the sale is a suggested $1 donation. Concessions that include cinnamon rolls, coffee, hot dogs, nachos and soft drinks will be available.

“We are excited about the fall sale,” said Nicole Bollman, Sterling Mom2Mom Market fall chairwoman. “It’s a great opportunity to sell your fall items as well as purchase items for your kids or grandkids and it supports a great school.”

For more information about the Sterling Mom2Mom Market, call Christ Lutheran School at 815-625-3800.