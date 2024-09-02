White elephant sale is Oct. 5-7 at Oregon church

OREGON — The Oregon United Methodist Church will hold its annual white elephant sale from Oct. 5-7 over the Autumn On Parade weekend.

The church will begin accepting donations of clean, gently used items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1; and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Items not accepted are clothing, printers, computers, TVs, microwaves, typewriters or carpet.

Rugs can be donated. Volunteers for sorting, pricing and sales are needed. To volunteer, text 815-440-1894.