Dixon Stage Left to launch first production since moving locations

Dixon Stage Left is moving from around the corner to the new location at 105 S. Peoria Ave. in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Dixon Stage Left has announced the launch of its next fundraiser and its first production since moving locations earlier this year – “My Big Fat Italian Wedding Murder.”

With ongoing renovations at the new space, this production will be held off-site Nov. 16 at the Dixon Elks Lodge 779 on Franklin Grove Road. Dixon Stage Left is extremely grateful to the Elks Lodge for hosting the production and giving them the space to perform while they are still working on the new theater, according to a news release.

“My Big Fat Italian Wedding Murder” is written and directed by DSL’s newest employee, Artistic Director Jimmy Ferraro. He has directed and performed in MBFIWM hundreds of times across the country and dozens of times in Chicago and the surrounding area.

MBFIWM is a dinner theater murder mystery full of games, fun, prizes, audience participation, music, and, of course, murder. The audience takes on the role of guests attending a very Italian wedding before the cast members start dying. It’s the audience’s job to figure out who the murderer is before the whole wedding party is on the ground.

DSL will be holding open auditions for the show from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4 and 5. More information about auditions can be found at DixonStageLeft.org.

Tickets are on sale now at DixonStageLeft.org, via phone at 815-440-2999, or by stopping in at the new space at 105 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon.

“We continue to be blown away by the community’s generous support and excitement about Stage Left and our future,” said Scott Fattizzi of Dixon Stage Left. “Our whole staff is obviously excited to get back to producing shows for our community and making art for everyone to enjoy.”

To learn more about MBFIWM and how to become a production sponsor for this one-time event, contact Fattizzi at 815-677-9736 or by email at scott.fattizzi@dixonstageleft.org for more information.