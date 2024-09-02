Department on Aging roundtable discussion is Oct. 2 in Dixon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State aging officials are holding a series of roundtable discussions – including one in Dixon – open to service providers, older adults, family caregivers, and the public to help shape the future of policymaking, service delivery and investment priorities to meet the needs of a growing older adult population.

“As a requirement of the federal Older Americans Act, Illinois periodically submits a State Plan on Aging, detailing goals, strategies, and objectives to help older Illinoisans live long and healthy lives,” Illinois Department on Aging Acting Director Mary Killough said. “Creating this plan is a collaborative process, and we look forward to engaging stakeholders and residents across the state over the next several months.”

Leaders from the state Department on Aging and regional Area Agencies on Aging will convene a dozen roundtable discussions statewide to inform the development of Illinois’ 2026-2028 State Plan on Aging, a strategic framework to improve and promote quality of life for older adults, their families, and caregivers. The most recent state plan was completed in July 2021 and extends through federal fiscal year 2025.

As IDoA begins development of its next state plan, expected to be published in draft form in early 2025, aging officials are seeking public input on the types of supports and resources that are needed to address older adults’ concerns and priorities. Older adults, their families, and caregivers are invited to share their feedback during a roundtable discussion in their area.

Dixon’s session will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Lee County Council on Aging, 100 W. Second St. in Dixon. RSVP to info@nwilaaa.org, information@wiaaa.org, or by calling 815-226-4901. RSVPs are requested but not required. If you require language interpretation or any other accommodation, please note that in your RSVP.

Other roundtables will be in Du Bois on Sept. 5, Mt. Vernon on Sept. 6, Quincy on Sept. 12, Springfield on Sept. 23, Peoria on Sept. 25 and Maywood on Oct. 7.