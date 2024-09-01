Dixon farmers show love for God and country with Harvest Ride tractor parade

Neighbors Pam Daws (left) with Rose and Bruce Langholf of Dixon watch the parade enter Lowell Park on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — What started with two tractors and a love for God and country has blossomed into an 8-year tradition.

Farmers Ron Schulte and Josh Francque, both of Dixon, went looking for a way celebrate the things that are most important to them.

“We started to see neighbors not being neighborly,” said Schulte, “so we put together this tractor parade for God, country, family and neighbors.”

Soon others took part and that two-tractor parade grew into dozens more, seeing 29 of the farm machines taking part in this year’s ride. Dubbed the J&R Harvest Ride, the route alternates year by year, starting at one another’s homes. This year’s route looped them through Lowell Park and an adjacent subdivision.

The roughly 20-mile ride ended back at the homestead, where 150 pork chops were grilled up for family, friends and neighbors.