Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Aug. 17-23

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Michael Dave Eisert to Norma Esmerelda Battaglia and Anton Joseph Battaglia, one parcel in May Township, $18,000.

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC Series Sh1 to SPLR Property’s and Investments LLC, 807 College Ave., Dixon, $30,000.

Edward J. Speck to John Louis Chiano, one parcel in May Township, $16,000.

Kevin McCormick to Edwin Davila, one parcel in May Township, $55,000.

Donald E. Sheridan Jr. and Desiree R. Sheridan to Robert J. Willey and Andrea M. Willey, 743 Keller Dr. Dixon, and 739 Keller Dr., Dixon, $401,000.

Samantha Rae Rodriguez and Samantha Rae Wiggins to Addison Machen, 416 Barker Ave., Dixon, $116,000.

Lee County to the Illinois Department of Transportation, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Robert R. Holder to Ryan and Kimberley Atherton, 1138 Inlet Road, Lee Center, $85,000.

James J. L. Shover and Anna Marie Shover to Dale E. Rowland and Jennifer F. Rowland, 1017 Fargo Ave., Dixon, $179,000.

Joyce L. Jacobson to Herbert J. Fordham, 1205 Eustace Dr., Dixon, $238,000.

William J. Stegmaier and Debra M. Stegmaier to Tate Medina, 1001 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $105,000.

Margaret J. Dempsey and William J. Dempsey to Margaret J. Dempsey, co-trustee, William J. Dempsey Jr., co-trustee, and Margaret J. Dempsey Trust, 317 E. Third St., Dixon, and 1149 Harmon Road, Harmon, $0.

Bobby Lee Conley and Norene Denise Conley to Donald E. Sheridan Jr., 1217 Washington Ave., Unit C-1, Dixon, $147,500.

Lawrence R. Carroll and Shona R. Carroll to Tolio E. Sanchez, one parcel in May Township, $13,500.

David T. Hogdahl and Janessa L. Hogdahl to Erwin Humberto Flores Aquino and Rocio Flores, one parcel in May Township, $16,500.

Joan L. Lemme to Bryan O. Monk and Jaime A. Monk, 1233 Great Oaks Way, Dixon, $22,000.

Baldomero Olvera Jr. to Carolyn and Grant Brown, 128 E. Brown St., Franklin Grove, $115,000.

Rachel S. Cawkins to Gary J. Patterson Jr., 1009 Grand View St., Dixon, $95,000.

Rebecca R. Pate and Elizabeth Fritsch and Jarod Scarbrough, 1021 Myrtle Ave., Dixon, $232,000.

Quit claim deeds

Teresa Blackburn to Black Gears LLC, 619 Depot Ave., Dixon, $0.

Teresa Blackburn to Black Gears LLC, 1933 Plum Hollow Court, Dixon, $0.

John W. Maltbey and Theresa J. Maltbey to Julie Maltbey, 35 N. East Ave., Amboy, $0.

Janice Velentzas to Jancie L. Velentzas, trustee, and Janice L. Velentzas Trust, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Christine Mary Hamilton to Christine Mary Hamilton and Walter James Hamilton, 213 Main St., Nelson, $0.

Thomas R. Gutierrez to Phillip D. Sanchez, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Trustee deeds

Timothy J. Hannan, trustee, and Timothy J. Hannan Trust to Hanu Sai LLC, 361 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $144,000.

First National Bank of Amboy, trustee, and Frederick H. Drew Revocable Trust No. 5-9-42 to Pine Creek Properties LLC, 2044 Swarts Road, Dixon, $166,500.

Bruce G. Kirchhofer, trustee, and William H. Kirchhofer Jr. Living Trust to Kirchhofer Brothers LLC, 102 N. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Sheri R. Hill, trustee, Sheri R. Hill Spousal Trust and Family Trust to David L. Hill and Jill A Hill, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Kevin J. Carr, trustee, and Kevin J. Carr Trust No. 317 to Arlind Bajrami, 537 and 539 Devonshire St., Dixon, $200,000.

Thomas D. Murray, trustee, and Dark Land Trust 1 to Brian D. Dabney and Jennifer Dabney, 602 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $55,000.

Janet S. West, trustee, and Mary E. Willey Revocable Trust No. 1992 to Diana Lynn Frey, 1346 Long St., Dixon, $287,000.

Bruce E. Keller, co-trustee, Edwin D. Yingling, co-trustee, and Timbercreek Trust No. 84 to Robert and Andrea Willey, 735 Keller Dr., Dixon, $24,500.

Richard D. Payne, co-trustee, Mary A. Payne, co-trustee, Richard D. Payne Trust and Mary A. Payne Trust to Rylie Kues, 302 N. East Ave., Amboy, $125,000.

Charles R. Henry, co-trustee, Joyce A. Henry, co-trustee and Henry Family Trust to Debra S. Bartelt, one parcel in May Township, $11,500.

Deeds

Donald E. Hill, co-trustee, Sheri R. Hill, co-trustee, Donald E. Hill Joint Trust and Sheri R. Hill Joint Trust to Sheri R. Hill, trustee, Sheri R. Hill Spousal Trust and Family Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

David L. Hill and Jill A. Hill to Sheri R. Hill, trustee, Sheri R. Hill Spousal Trust, Donald E. Hill Joint Trust and Sheri R. Hill Joint Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Lee Bonnell to Melissa Jacobs, 576 Dry Gulch Road, Amboy, $0.

David M. Doane and Erna M. Doane to Sean Doane, Stephanie Dixon, Kristy Harrington and Chance Doane, 1422 Prescott Ave., Dixon, $0.

Terry L. Garland and Jane E. Garland to Victor Garland, Clinton Garland, Teresa Fleming and Mayme Garland, 1148 Sterling Road, Dixon, $0.

Lease agreement deeds

Daniel J. Hermes, trustee, and Daniel J. Hermes Trust No. 1 to Deriva Energy Solar LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Alex G. Elston and Danielle A. Elston to Patrick E. Layton and Makayla L. Layton, 424 Wayne Road, Rochelle, $294,000.

Brian D. Diehl to Brian D. Ostrander and Ashley C. Throw, 103 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $92,000.

Dale E. Rowland and Jennifer Rowland to Melesa Mann, 405 W. Main St., Mt. Morris, $156,500.

Kenneth E. Norup to Patrick G. Featherson II and Shawna D. Featherson, 397 N. Enterprise Dr., Byron, $212,500.

Kolin W. Erb and Keli E. Jordan Gardner to Tiffany D. Dobbels and Austin A. Dobbels, 9586 E. Marquand Dr., Rochelle, $485,000.

Seldal Properties LLC to RKJJ Investments LLC, 305-307 Irene Ave., Rochelle, and 301-303 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $268,000.

David Pelayo to Manuel D. Jimenez, 645 S. Second St., Rochelle, $65,000.

Barry J. Powell and Laura A. Powell to Lindsey and Cory Perkins, 108 N. Main St., Kings, $202,000.

Zechariah VanVickle to Katrina Mulcahy and Joseph Striblen, 827 N. Kristi Dr., Byron, $283,000.

Abigail E. Gould to Lisa Kemmer, 1219 Westview Dr., Rochelle, $169,000.

Richie H. Boyden, Richard R. Boyden and Larry J. Foss to Jennifer Lynn Vanoosten, one parcel in Grand Detour Township, $33,000.

Adam B. Albrecht and Allison Albrecht to Evan B. Cooper and Katelyn A. Cooper, 2734 N. Deer Path Circle, Oregon, $225,000.

Next Landscaping LLC to Chad Zeman, 506 E. Mason St., Polo, $155,000.

Robert Kufel to Kerry Tumleson and Maureen F. Tumleson, one parcel, $10,000.

Quit claim deeds

Nick Quist and Nick Bratthauer to Nick and Ross Bratthauer, 5324 S. Wendell Dr., Rochelle, $0.

Lisa L. Gocken to Lisa L. Peterson and David Peterson, 10271 E. Deer Creek Lane, Rochelle, $0.

Cheap Lands Inc. and Eric Herm to Sandor Kunyik, one parcel on Wendorf Road, Monroe Center, Monroe Township, $2,900.

Stephen E. James and Yong C. James to Randy L. James, Melissa L. Shere, Stephen E. James, life use, and Yong C. James, life use, 506 W. Center St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Shiloh N. Rhodes to Shiloh N. Rhodes and Agnes Rhodes, 10215 Hickory Ridge Dr., Rochelle, $0.

Linda Louise Brass, deceased by heirs, to Anthony R. G. Brass, 1044 Turkington Terrace, Rochelle, $0.

Alvin Oltmanns to William B. Hagemann, 7786 N. Kishwaukee Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Judy Hagemann to William B. Hagemann, 7786 N. Kishwaukee Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Ronald R. Miller to Sharon and David Thierfelder, 423 Des Moines Lane, Dixon, $0.

Trustee deeds

James D. Hart, trustee, and Ridge Bridge Trust to Scott R. Williams, trustee, Scott R. Williams Trust, Sandra L. Williams, trustee, Sandra L. Williams Trust and Scott RC Williams, two parcels in Pine Creek Township, $1,307,121.

Stephen J. Dullard, trustee, Debra K. Dullard, trustee, and Stephen J. and Debra K. Dullard Living Trust to Robert D. Branscum and Billie Branscum, 201 Tamarack Dr., Dixon, $3,500.

William H. Houghtaling, trustee, Patricia N. Houghtaling, trustee, Patricia N. Houghtaling Trust and Houghtaling Family 2028 Trust to Kyle Kostelny and Stephanie Goliber, 2599 S. Snyder Road, Oregon, $115,000.

Deeds in trust

John B. Northrop, deceased, and Karen K. Northrop to Karen K. Northrop, trustee, and Karen K. Northrop Trust, 9718 N. Woodgate Lane, Byron, $0.

Betty L. Daniels to Betty L. Daniels, trustee, and Betty L. Daniels Trust, 7383 N. Limestone Road, Monroe Center, $0.

Randy J. Umbdenstock and Nancy J. Umbdenstock to Randy J. and Nancy J. Umbdenstock Joint Living Trust, one parcel, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Andrea Cashman, Andrea Willey and Robert Willey to Andrew M. Smith, trustee, Andrew M. Smith Living Trust, Shantel T. Smith, trustee, and Shantel T. Smith Living Trust, 7081 S. Riverside Dr., Dixon, $360,000.

Transfer on death instrument

Lloyd Allen Clayton to Michael Clayton and Sandra Aughenbaugh, 5477 N. Junction Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Daniel W. Walter and Christina Walter to Walter Family Trust, trustee, 202 W. Willis Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Shiloh and Agnes Rhodes to Maddox Rhodes and Alexis Czaplinski, 10215 Hickory Ridge Dr., Rochelle, $0.

Charles E. Davidson to Lisa R. Wedig and Charles E. Davidson, 1164 Westview Dr., Rochelle, $0.

Daniel W. Hale and Barbara L. Hale to Megan and Jenna Hale, 15946 E. Lu Ann Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Nicholas J. Lung to Frank Lung and Nancy Carr Lung, life use, 4308 West Grove Road, Leaf River, $0.

Beverly N. Richardson to Rhonda R. Duffy and Harfrolle Special Needs Trusts, 807 Monroe St., Oregon, and 806 Scott St., Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Nathan Lyle Morine and Katlyn Morine to Alyssa Meiers, 504 N. Lime St., Albany, $202,000.

Maureen M. Frey, formerly known as Maureen M. Leal, and Matthew Frey to Gustavo Elifas Kolicheski, 411 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $73,000.

Wayne Platek to Tony Howe and Gardenia Putis Howe, 201 W. Grove St., Sterling, $112,500.

Victoria Wallace, formerly known as Victoria Hughes, to Trent Wallace and Erica N. Zimmerman, 21343 Freeport Road, Sterling, $235,000.

A&H Properties Inc. to Preston White, 506 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $72,500.

Castlerock 2023 LLC to Juan Marquez, 311 E. 11th St., Sterling, $23,000.

Joseph P. McDonald to Jesus Castillo, 314 E. Fourth St., Rock Falls, $77,000.

Rebecca L. Wilkerson, Clifford Wilkerson, Regina R. Meier, Michael A. Meier, Erica M. Martinez, formerly known as Erica M. Young, Raul Martinez, William A. Boggs Chavez and Brenden T. Boggs Chavez to Jason Longnecker, 12694 Meredosia Road, Albany, $120,000.

Timothy E. McCaslin and Tracey L. McCaslin to Tim McCaslin Trust and Tracey McCaslin Trust, 1808 16th Ave., Sterling, 1822 First Ave., Sterling, 304 E. 19th Ave., Sterling, and 2115 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Lynne G. Finnicum to IGH Enterprises LLC, 14474 Lyndon Road, Morrison, $117,000.

Chad E. Huizenga and Sandra J. Huizenga to Shelly S. Field and Thomas J. Field, 1229 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $135,000.

Bedri Isai to Alim LLC, 405 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $120,000.

Quit claim deeds

Joel D. Kendell to Tammy S. Kendell, 307 W. Fourth St., Tampico, $0.

Rozely M. Elmendorf to Eric E. Elmendorf, 2222 Deets Road, Sterling, $0.

Catherine M. Matthews to David L. Matthews, one parcel in Hume Township, $0.

John S. St. Garza to Robert J. Valdivia III, 513 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $0.

Fountain Investments LLC to Isaac Ciurar, 300 N. Washington St., Tampico, $2,601.

Trustee deeds

Ryan G. Murphy, trustee, Ashley C. Murphy, trustee and Murphy Joint Trust to Justin and Raeann Reyes, 1803 33rd Ave., Sterling, $18,000.

Daniel G. Dykstra and Tina L. Dykstra to Daniel Dykstra Family Trust and Tina Dykstra Family Trust, 18191 Malvern Road, Morrison, $0.

Farmers National Bank, trustee, William M. Abbott Trust and Betty B. Abbott Trust to Laverne D. Newendyke, two parcels in Ustick Township, $200,000.

Executors deeds

Rosemary Davis Estate to Hibbard Property Holdings, 28813 Fulfs Road, Sterling, $245,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff and Robert M. Stichter to Rock River Housing Trust, 1306 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $83,161.

Raymond E. Wakenight Estate to Katherine Maiden, 205 N. Washington St., Tampico, $6,500.

Cynthia L. Chatham to Cynthia L. Chatham, trustee, and Mark A. Kreutzer Trust, 514 12th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Paul J. Cunniff to Paul J. Cunniff Trust and Matthew P. Cunniff, trustee, 23047 Gaulrapp Road, Rock Falls, and one parcel in Hume Township, $0.

Heirship

Rebecca L. Wilkerson to Fred A. Boggs Estate, 12694 Meredosia Road, Albany, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office