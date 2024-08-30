Fritts honors Oliver’s Corner Market for August local business highlight

State Rep. Brad Fritts (left) presents Patty and Tim Oliver with a certificate honoring their business, Oliver's Corner Market. (Photo provided by the office of state Rep. Brad Fritts)

DIXON – For his August local business highlight, state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to honor Oliver’s Corner Market in Dixon. Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owners with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions to the community.

“This month, I chose to honor Oliver’s Corner Market because of their continued support of our community and their dedication to providing a quality neighborhood grocery store,” Fritts said. “From hosting Saturday cookout fundraisers to supporting the local Knights of Columbus, Oliver’s Corner Market works hard to help our community thrive.”

Oliver’s Corner Market was founded by owners Tim and Patty Oliver in 1987. Almost every weekend in the summer and fall, Oliver’s hosts cookouts in its parking lot to assist the fundraising efforts of local organizations.

“But the one thing I think deserves the most recognition is the fact that Oliver’s stepped up to help save the Rock River Valley Shamrock Club and their yearly St. Patrick’s Day parade,” Fritts said. “We all thought the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day parade would be our last, but they stepped up, fundraised in our community, and ensured the club and parade are back in business. That is exactly the kind of business that deserved to be highlighted, and I am honored to bring them some much-needed appreciation.”

Oliver’s Corner Market is located at 748 N. Brinton Ave. in Dixon. For information, visit its website at OliversCornerMarket.com.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.