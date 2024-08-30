Fall community garage sales return in Rock Falls, Sterling

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of fall community garage sales, happening from Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22, across Rock Falls and Sterling. The annual event brings together residents for a weekend of treasure hunting, local business support and community.

“As soon as the spring sales end, families are already planning for the fall event,” said Sam Smith, president and CEO of the Rock Falls chamber. “There’s nothing like the thrill of finding a bargain or making some extra cash while decluttering your home.”

The registration deadline is Sept. 8. The cost to register is $10. A late fee of $5 applies Sept. 9. Feature ads are available for an additional $10, allowing sellers to highlight specific items and attract more customers.

All residents in the 61071 or 61081 ZIP codes are welcome to participate.

The Find Your Treasure Map will be available online for both print and digital download starting Thursday, Sept. 19. Access the map via any smartphone or tablet at rockfallschamber.com.