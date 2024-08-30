Conner Porter earns medalist as Rock Falls boys golf improves to 6-0: Sauk Valley roundup for Aug. 29

Volleyball

Sterling 2, Newman 0: The Golden Warriors won 25-18, 25-18 in their home gym as Nia Harris had four kills. Lucy Oetting led Newman (1-1) with four kills and two aces.

Dixon 2, Rochelle 1: Dixon won 25-21, 21-25, 25-22 as Leah Carlson had 14 assists, nine digs, two aces and five kills. Morgan Hargrave had four aces for the Duchesses.

Oregon 2, Dakota 1: Oregon picked up a road win, closing things out 25-18, 18-25, 26-24. Madi Shaffer had 28 digs and Grace Tremble led Oregon with five kills.

Galena 2, Fulton 1: The defending state champions in Class 1A won 25-23, 27-29, 25-15 as Reese Germann led Fulton with 29 digs. Miraya Pessman (14 assists) led Fulton with 14 kills and two aces and Haley Smither added 10 kills.

Stockton 2, Pearl City 1: Stockton earned the win, 25-13, 17-25, 25-20.

Durand 2, Polo 1: Polo battled but fell 15-25, 25-19, 26-28.

Milledgeville 2, West Carroll 0: Milledgeville won 25-17, 25-15 as Kendra Kingsby had 10 kills and Loren Meiners had 10 assists. Natalie Pilgrim also had three aces for the Missiles (2-0). West Carroll had seven total kills.

Amboy 2, Mendota 0: The Clippers swept their home opener 25-21, 25-23.

Boys golf

Rock Falls 173, North Boone 185: The Rockets improved to 6-0 in duals this season as Conner Porter earned medalist with a 41 at Beaver Creek. Lucas Porter (42), Carter Hunter (43) and Logan Williamson (47) also scored for RF.

Oregon 187, Stillman Valley 189: Oregon’s Nole Campos was runner-up at Prairieview Golf Course with a 44. Jackson Messenger (48), Brogan Wilkinson (47) and Tucker O’Brien (48) also scored for Oregon.

Rock Island 164, Sterling 172: Sterling fell at the Emerald Hill par 36 front 9, though Mason Hubbard earned medalist with a 36. Bryce Hartman (42), Nick Capp (46) and Maurice Delacruz (48) also scored for the Golden Warriors.

Girls golf

Oregon 201, Stillman Valley 233: Aniyah Sarver was runner-up for Oregon with a 44.

E-P 203, Riverdale 224: Izzy Johnson’s 44 earned medalist to lead the Panthers, which also got scores from Michelle Naftzger (50), Lillian McWilliams (54) and Ava Grawe (55).

Late Wednesday

Boys cross country

Rock Falls invite: Rockford Christian took first at the 11-team Rocket Run at Centennial Park on Wednesday with 33 points as Rock Falls was runner-up with 53. Erie-Prophetstown (134) took fifth, followed by Amboy (185) and West Carroll (195). Oregon (242) took 10th.

Individually, RC’s Andrew Kurien won in 15 minutes, 41 seconds. Gabe Moyer was runner-up in 15:05 for Rock Falls and West Carroll’s Roscoe Davies (16:35) was fourth. Anthony Valdivia (16:57) was eighth for Rock Falls and Daniel Gonzalez (17:13) led Oregon with an 11th-place finish.

Girls cross country

Rock Falls invite: Sherrard won the team title with a score of 54, followed by Cambridge (59). Rock Falls (104) was fourth, E-P (111) was fifth and Oregon (152) took sixth among eight teams. Cambridge’s Emily Downing won medalist in 17:56. Kat Scott’s 20:32 led the Rockets and E-P’s Sarah Link (21:46) took 10th.