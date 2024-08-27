August 27, 2024
Sauk Valley schools postpone some Tuesday sports events

By Shaw Local News Network
Dixon Public Schools logo

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON — As heat index values climb into the 100s today, area schools are announcing several high school sports events set for Tuesday have been postponed. They include:

Boys Golf

Dixon vs. Byron (postponed)

Oregon vs. Rockford Lutheran (postponed until Sept. 19)

Newman vs. Princeton and Orion (postponed until Sept. 16)

Girls Golf

Dixon vs. Byron (postponed)

Oregon vs. Rockford Lutheran (postponed until Sept. 19)

Girls Tennis

Dixon vs. Rockford Auburn (postponed until Sept. 30)

Newman vs. Sterling (postponed)

Cross Country

Rock Falls Cross Country meet (postponed until Aug. 28)

Boys Soccer

Dixon vs. LaSalle-Peru (postponed)

