Sauk Valley schools postpone some Tuesday sports events

DIXON — As heat index values climb into the 100s today, area schools are announcing several high school sports events set for Tuesday have been postponed. They include:
Boys Golf
Dixon vs. Byron (postponed)
Oregon vs. Rockford Lutheran (postponed until Sept. 19)
Newman vs. Princeton and Orion (postponed until Sept. 16)
Girls Golf
Dixon vs. Byron (postponed)
Oregon vs. Rockford Lutheran (postponed until Sept. 19)
Girls Tennis
Dixon vs. Rockford Auburn (postponed until Sept. 30)
Newman vs. Sterling (postponed)
Cross Country
Rock Falls Cross Country meet (postponed until Aug. 28)
Boys Soccer
Dixon vs. LaSalle-Peru (postponed)